Senior cop, who offered his chair to Radhe Maa, suspended

Radhe Maa sitting on the Station House Officer’s chair. (Source: ANI) Radhe Maa sitting on the Station House Officer’s chair. (Source: ANI)

The senior cop who offered his chair to self-styled god-woman Radhe Maa at his police station has been suspended, ANI reported on Thursday. The action against him was taken following uproar over a photograph in which Radhe Maa is seen sitting on the senior cop’s chair, while he is standing beside with ‘chunri’ around his neck.

Radhe Maa, was welcomed at a police station in east Delhi during the festival of Navratri. The Station House Officer of Vivek Vihar, Sunjoy Sharma, welcomed her and offered her his chair at the police station. After the photograph of the occassion went viral, the SHO was first transferred to the district line.

Sources said Radhe Maa suddenly arrived at the police station and met other staff, who offered her a warm welcome on the midnight of September 28 and 29. A few of them sang patriotic songs with her. Sources said she remained at the police station for at least 15 minutes. She had come to attend a Ramlila near the police station.

#WATCH Policemen seen singing with self styled god woman Radhe Ma in Delhi’s GTB Enclave pic.twitter.com/XOIAr2vKHf — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2017

After the inquiry was ordered on Thursday, senior officials collected the CCTV footage and DVR from the police station. Sources said a few more policemen, who were present during the event, may face departmental action.

