Maharashtra Congress leader kills son following altercation over property

A senior Congress leader from Akola shot dead his 40-year-old son on Monday in connection with a property dispute, police said.

“Hiralal alias Baba Bharti, 71, said he shot his son Manish in self-defence after the latter brandished a knife after a heated exchange at their home around 12.30-1 pm,” said Assistant Police Inspector Vishal Nande of Civil Lines police station in Akola.

Manish, who is unmarried, used to frequently quarrel with his father over property, according to the police. The knife Manish allegedly used to threaten his father has been recovered from the spot.

The police said Bharti used his licensed revolver to fire at Manish. A bullet pierced his chest, they added.

“Baba Bharti is a senior Congress leader from the city, although he doesn’t hold any post now. His other son Rajesh is a Akola district general secretary,” Nanded said.

Bharti has been admitted to a hospital after he complained of illness at the police station. He is yet to be formally charged for the shooting.

