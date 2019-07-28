Senior Congress leader Jaipal Reddy passes away

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Jaipal Reddy passed away in the wee hours of Sunday in Hyderabad. He had been unwell for some time and was undergoing treatment at a hospital, ANI reported.

He was shifted to the AIG hospital after he fell ill on Saturday, where he breathed his last.

Reddy was Minister of Science and Technology in the 15th Lok Sabha part of the Manmohan Singh Cabinet. He represented Chevella constituency of Telangana in Lok Sabha.

(This is a developing copy, more details awaited)