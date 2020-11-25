Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away after battling with Covid-19

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel was admitted to Medanta hospital on Sunday. (file)

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel passed away Tuesday morning after he suffered multiple organ failures due to his health condition deteriorating as a result of Covid-19.

Announcing his father’s demise on Twitter this morning, Faisal Patel said, “I regret to announce the sad and untimely demise of my father, Mr. Ahmed Patel at 25/11/2020, 3:30 AM. After testing positive for Covid-19 around a month back, his health worsened further due to multiple organ failures.”

Patel, who tested positive on October 1, was battling with Covid-19 related complications and was placed under critical care Sunday. Patel’s family informed that he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon and that his condition was stable.

“His condition is stable and he continues to be under medical observation…We request you to pray for his speedy recovery, Faisal said.

Similarly, Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala had told The Indian Express: “There is nothing to worry about. He is stable. He has coronavirus. He is being treated at the Medanta hospital. He is on partial ventilator support and he is recovering.”

