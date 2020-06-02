Senior citizens to be shifted to institutional quarantine in Chennai

Of the 1,162 cases reported on Monday in Tamil Nadu, 967 cases were from Chennai. Of the total 23,495 positive cases across the state, 15,770 are from Chennai. And of the 11 deaths, nine were from Chennai. (File Photo) Of the 1,162 cases reported on Monday in Tamil Nadu, 967 cases were from Chennai. Of the total 23,495 positive cases across the state, 15,770 are from Chennai. And of the 11 deaths, nine were from Chennai. (File Photo)

The Chennai city corporation has decided to shift senior citizens and people with severe health conditions living in the vulnerable areas of the city to institutional quarantine as the metro reported more than 80% of the total daily Covid-19 cases in the state on Monday.

Corporation commissioner G Prakash said it was to “break the transmission chain” in the city’s highly congested areas that have recorded a steady spike in cases, and they have already shifted about 1,400 people.

According to government estimates, there are about 26 lakh people living in city’s congested areas. “We have started the process. We will be shifting about 50,000 people in the first stage to government facilities. Our main focus is on areas with more cases… which are reporting up to 200 cases daily. 45% of the total cases reported in the city are from these two zones,” said Prakash, adding that the shifting will be voluntary.

