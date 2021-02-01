scorecardresearch
Senior citizens above 75 exempted from filing I-T returns: Finance Minister

Sitharaman also proposed reducing the time limit for "reopening of assessments (tax assessments) to 3 years from the present 6 years.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | February 1, 2021 12:49:05 pm
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivering her budget speech in Parliament, New Delhi.

Giving a big relief to senior citizens, people above 75 years of age have been exempted from filing income tax returns, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her budget speech on Monday.

“We shall reduce the compliance burden on our senior citizens who are 75 years of age and above – for senior citizens who only have pension and interest income, I propose exemption from filing their Income Tax return,” Sitharaman said.

Besides this, the minister also proposed reducing the time limit for “reopening of assessments (tax assessments) to 3 years from the present 6 years.

