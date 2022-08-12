Senior citizen concession: Loss to Railways lowest in lower classes

August 12, 2022 3:01:03 am
Non-AC Sleeper and unreserved general class train tickets make up around 40 per cent of the total travel concessions availed by senior citizens, according to Railways data. Ticket concessions for senior citizens have been stopped for more than two years citing pandemic-related concerns, and during the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament, the Railways Minister had told Lok Sabha that restarting the concession “is not desirable”.
Before the pandemic, in the year 2019-20, senior citizens availed of concessions amounting to Rs 1,667 crore in all classes of rail travel. This was a growth of about 1.8 per cent over the previous year’s figure.
The revenue foregone by the Railways on account of unreserved tickets, which is mostly the lowest class of train travel, is about Rs 215 crore. The non-AC Sleeper segment saw revenue foregone to the tune of around Rs 451 crore that year.
Amid a rising clamour for the restoration of senior citizen concessions, the political dispensation is looking for ways to bring it back in an avatar that is least burdensome on Railways’ coffers. Sources said that since the revenue loss from concessions availed in non-AC Sleeper and general class are lower than in higher classes, the possibility of bringing it back in these two classes are being studied.
Subscriber Only Stories
Data reviewed by The Indian Express show that while the overall senior citizen concession burden on account of revenue foregone increased from Rs 1,492 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 1,667 crore in 2019-20, concession availed through unreserved ticketing system has remained more or less at a standard Rs 200 crore or thereabouts each year. In 2017-18, Rs 212 crore was the burden, which increased to Rs 223 crore the following year, but came down to Rs 215 crore in 2019-20.
Similarly, revenue loss on account of non-AC Sleeper class, increased from Rs 427 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 458 crore the following year, but came down to Rs 451 crore the next year.
All train operations were suspended in the wake of the nationwide lockdown in the last week of March 2020.
The revenue loss on account of senior citizen concession in the most popular class, AC III-tier, had continued to increase year after year. In 2017-18 the loss was Rs 419 crore, which jumped to Rs 474 crore the next year, and in 2019-20, it was around Rs 504 crore. Without concessions, Railways actually makes a small profit in AC-III tier class. Similar is the growth in AC II-tier, which saw revenue foregone rising from Rs 247 crore four years ago to Rs 285 crore in 2019-20.
Senior citizens — women at 58 years and above and men at 60 years and above — were entitled to the concession.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'
Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
PB Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish KumarPremium
A Dhaka Hindu and a Kolkata Muslim recount what Independence meant to themPremium
Sajjid Chinoy: 'Rupee is a better-performing currency against dollar on a trade-weighted basis'Premium
My India, my Pakistan
The RSS's relationship with the national flagPremium
Latest News
Bengaluru woman goes to Delhi HC to stop friend’s euthanasia trip to Europe
Car shed at Aarey to be ready by April 2023
9 arrested for pushing women into flesh trade by promising them jobs as house helps
In a first, Mumbai Fire Brigade promotes two women staffers as station officers
Horoscope Today, August 12, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
Lab-grown diamonds exhibition generates business of Rs 5,000 cr
State received 80 pc rainfall, has enough water until Aug ’23: Govt
With grants and promises, Nepal minister Khadka returns from China
Special textbooks to bridge learning gap developed during Covid-19 pandemic
2019 custodial death in Vadodara: Victim’s son says accused policeman threatened him
HC allows PGIMER docs to assess, take call on aborting 27 week old pregnancy of minor rape victim
Adani Group to invest Rs 57,575 crore in Odisha for two projects