Senior Gujarat cabinet minister Saurabh Patel has been appointed as the president of the Shree Bet Devasthan Samiti, as per an an official release on Wednesday.

Ahmedabad-based businessman Samir Patel has been appointed as the vice-president of the Samiti, which manages the affairs of the Shree Dwarkadhish Mandir at Bet Dwarka in the Jamnagar district.