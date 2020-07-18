Senior bureaucrat Manisha Mhaiskar is new state environment secy

Manisha Mhaiskar. (DMER) Manisha Mhaiskar. (DMER)

Senior bureaucrat Manisha Mhaiskar has been appointed as Maharashtra’s new Environment Secretary. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday appointed Mhaiskar, a 1992 batch IAS officer, as Principal Secretary (Environment).

Officials said Mhaiskar is also likely to retain her current charge as the state’s Chief Protocol Officer.

Thackeray’s son Aaditya holds both the Environment as well as Protocol portfolios. Mhaiskar will replace Anil Diggikar (1990 batch), who is yet to be assigned a fresh posting.

In another transfer order, Ashutosh Salil (2010 batch), who was a Joint Municipal Commissioner in the Mumbai municipality, was transferred as Managing Director of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC). Aaditya also heads the Tourism portfolio.

Both Mhaiskar and Salil have been an integral part of the Mumbai municipality’s Covid-19 combat force. Meanwhile, Shrikrishnanth

Panchal (2016 batch) was appointed as the Chief Executive Office of the Yavatmal Zilla Parishad.

