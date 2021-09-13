Senior BJP leader Laxmi Kanta Chawla demands white paper on Jallianwala Bagh renovation

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former health minister of Punjab Laxmi Kanta Chawal visited Jallianwala Bagh on Monday and criticised the renovation of the national monument.

Also Read | Explained: Why Jallianwala Bagh memorial revamp is being criticised

Jallianwala Bagh was recently reopened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the revamp. Kanta said that she upset over the renovation and has written a letter to the Prime Minister seeking to restore the originality of the Bagh.

“The narrow lane has become a selfie point. Shaheedi Khu has become a box of glass. The pictures of the martyrs have been removed from the gallery. Those who are coming here for first time may not realise it but it is very painful for locals like me who have seen the original Jallianwala Bagh,” Laxmi Kanta Chawal, who used to contest from Amritsar North, said.

She added, “I have written a letter to PM Narendra Modi to restore the originality of the Bagh. Also, there should be a white paper on where the Rs 20 crore has been spent.”