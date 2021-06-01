Senior BJP leader in UP for ‘feedback’, meets Yogi ministers

IN THE first such development since Yogi Adityanath came to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh on Monday held one-on-one meetings with ministers and party leaders in Lucknow, followed by a meeting with the Chief Minister at his residence.

Santhosh’s two-day visit to the state comes amidst growing murmurs in the organisation regarding the handling of the Covid second surge, with several BJP ministers and MLAs going public about the leadership being irresponsive to the people’s woes. The BJP is also stinging from the poor performance in the recent panchayat polls, after the party had itself portrayed them as a semi-final before the Assembly elections next year.

There are rumours in Lucknow about an imminent reshuffle in the state Cabinet.

Sources said Santhosh asked leaders for their feedback on the functioning of different departments, works undertaken during Covid, the issues that remained problematic, and the strategy the party should adopt to reach out to the masses. He was reportedly told about the lack of coordination between the BJP and government, as well as the inability of even party leaders to get work done from the bureaucracy.

Leaders said Santhosh met about seven ministers, including Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, Medical Education and Finance Minister Suresh Khanna and Law Minister Brijesh Pathak. Pathak incidentally was among the first in the BJP to raise concerns over Covid management in the second wave.

Among those present at the meetings were BJP Uttar Pradesh in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, state party president Swatantra Dev Singh and state general secretary in-charge of organisation Sunil Bansal.

On Tuesday, Santhosh is expected to meet other ministers of the government, including Deputy CMs, Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Sources said the meetings are an attempt by the BJP to placate leaders by providing them a platform to vent their views. A senior leader said, “In the past, there used to be collective meetings in the presence of the CM, but this time, a leader of the organisation like him is taking one-to-one meetings with ministers and taking direct feedback from them. There were some issues of coordination between the organisation and government, which were being constantly raised by leaders, which were discussed during the meeting.”