Senior BJP leader, former minister Liladhar Vaghela dies

Senior BJP leader in North Gujarat and former minister in the state government Liladhar Vaghela passed away in Deesa of Banaskantha district following a brief illness. He was 89. Vaghela was elected to the state Assembly five times and to Lok Sabha once in 2014.

Ajay, grandson of Vaghela, said, “He was fine till today morning. After having breakfast, he complained breathlessness and then fell unconscious. We shifted him to an ICU ward of a hospital where he breathed his last. He was 89, but lived healthy life all throughout.”

Vaghela’s last rites were performed in Sidhpur of Patan district. A native of Pimpal village of Chanasma tehsil of Patan district in North Gujarat, Vaghela was an arts graduate from Gujarat Vidyapith. He held a unique distinction of getting elected to Gujarat Assembly from Congress, Janata Dal and BJP.

Once, he was also elected as an independent to the Assembly. He was also running, Banas Sandesh, a Gujarati news publication. He was considered as a senior leader of the Thakor community in the North Gujarat region.

Vaghela was minister in different governments in the state while holding portfolios such as Panchayats, Rural Housing, Prison, Consumer Affairs, Labour and Employment, Fisheries, Cow Breeding, Welfare of Socially & Economically Backward Classes (SEBC) etc.

In 2014, Vaghela was also elected to Lok Sabha as BJP candidate from Patan constituency.

Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil expressed grief over Vaghela’s death while saying that Gujarat has sustained a big loss.

