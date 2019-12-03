Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan who appeared for Muslim parties ‘sacked’ from Ayodhya case

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, who was representing the Muslim parties in the Ayodhya title dispute case, on Tuesday, claimed he has been sacked from the case. Refuting claims that he was removed from the case because he was unwell, Dhavan added he is no longer involved with the review pleas.

Making the announcement on Facebook, Dhavan wrote, “Just been sacked from the Babri case by AOR [advocate on record] Ejaz Maqbool who was representing the Jamiat. Have sent a formal letter accepting the ‘sacking’ without demur. No longer involved in the review or the case.” “I have been informed that Mr Madani has indicated that I was removed from the case because I was unwell. This is total nonsense. He has a right to instruct his lawyer AOR Ejaz Maqbool to sack me which he did on instructions. But the reason being floated is malicious and untrue,” he said in another post.

On Monday, the first review petition was filed against the Supreme Court’s verdict that gave the entire disputed land to the Hindu side and allotted 5-acres land to the Sunni Board.

However, advocate Ejaz Maqbool said Dhavan’s name was not given in the review petition filed on Monday because he was not available. “It is wrong to say that Mr Rajeev Dhawan was removed from case (Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind review petition in Ayodhya case) because of his illness. The issue is that my client (Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind) wanted to file the review petition yesterday itself. It was to be settled by Mr Rajeev Dhawan. I could not give his name in the petition because he was not available. It is not a big issue,” he told news agency ANI.

The plea, filed through advocate Maqbool, said that by way of the order, the court “has virtually granted a mandamus to destroy the Babri Masjid and to construct a temple of Lord Ram in the said place”…”because had the Babri Masjid not been illegally demolished on December 6, 1992, the execution of the present order would have required the destruction of an existing mosque to make space for a proposed temple”. Maulana Syed Ashhad Rashidi, legal heir of original litigant M Siddiq and the president of the Uttar Pradesh Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind, who filed the plea said the November 9 judgment amounted to “rewarding” the “crimes” committed by “Hindu parties”.

The AIMPLB also said it would file a review petition before December 9, saying the judgment in the Ayodhya land dispute case did not do any justice.

However, the Sunni Central Waqf Board and the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH) faction led by Maulana Mahmood Madani has decided against filing a review petition in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case.