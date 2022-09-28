Senior advocate R Venkataramani is new Attorney General for India

Senior advocate R Venkataramani has been appointed as the new Attorney General for India for a period of three years.

Venkataramani will succeed K K Venugopal as the new A-G.

Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju’s office confirmed the appointment in a tweet. “Honorable President is pleased to appoint Shri R. Venkataramani, Senior Advocate as Attorney General for India w.e.f. 1st October 2022,” it said.

माननीय राष्ट्रपति, श्री आर. वेंकटरमणी, वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ता को दिनांक 1 अक्टूबर, 2022 से भारत के महान्यायवादी के पद पर नियुक्त करती हैं। Honorable President is pleased to appoint Shri R. Venkataramani, Senior Advocate as Attorney General for India w.e.f. 1st October 2022. pic.twitter.com/MnChp8TRGv — Office of Kiren Rijiju (@RijijuOffice) September 28, 2022

The term of the incumbent A-G, K K Venugopal, ends on September 30. He is 91 years old, and on his third extension.

Venugopal had conveyed to the government that in view of his advanced age, he would not be able to continue after the end of his current term.

The A-G is the Government of India’s first law officer, and has the right of audience in all courts of the country.

Mukul Rohatgi was A-G from 2014-17 before Venugopal took over.