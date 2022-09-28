scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Senior advocate R Venkataramani is new Attorney General for India

Venkataramani will succeed K K Venugopal, whose term as the Attorney General for India ends on September 30

Senior advocate R Venkataramani (Credit: lloydlawcollege.edu.in)

Senior advocate R Venkataramani has been appointed as the new Attorney General for India for a period of three years.

Venkataramani will succeed K K Venugopal as the new A-G.

Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju’s office confirmed the appointment in a tweet. “Honorable President is pleased to appoint Shri R. Venkataramani, Senior Advocate as Attorney General for India w.e.f. 1st October 2022,” it said.

The term of the incumbent A-G, K K Venugopal, ends on September 30. He is 91 years old, and on his third extension.

Venugopal had conveyed to the government that in view of his advanced age, he would not be able to continue after the end of his current term.

The A-G is the Government of India’s first law officer, and has the right of audience in all courts of the country.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...Premium
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...Premium
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...
The last, painful days of Anthony BourdainPremium
The last, painful days of Anthony Bourdain
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...Premium
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...

Mukul Rohatgi was A-G from 2014-17 before Venugopal took over.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-09-2022 at 09:22:47 pm
Next Story

India proposes 15 pc retaliatory duties on 22 items imported from UK against curbs on steel products

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 28: Latest News
Advertisement