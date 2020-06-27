Senior advocate B S Slathia dies at 70

B S Slathia passed away at PGI Chandigarh on Saturday morning. B S Slathia passed away at PGI Chandigarh on Saturday morning.

Senior advocate and former president of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, B S Slathia, who had always been in the forefront of almost all the pro-Jammu agitations, passed away at PGI Chandigarh on Saturday morning. He was 70.

Slathia is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. His body is likely to reach Jammu later today.

Three-time president of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Slathia was considered close to former chief minister and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, but had been one of the prominent faces leading the 2018 Amarnath land row agitation in Jammu even when the Azad was heading the Congress-PDP coalition government in the state.

Slathia had also spearheaded agitations seeking an AIIMS in Jammu, a holiday on the birth anniversary of the last Dogra ruler of the erstwhile state Maharaja Hari Singh, and a CBI enquiry into the gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua.

The news came as a shock to the lawyer fraternity, with many expressing grief over it.

