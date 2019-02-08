Send notice to prosecutor in journalist murder case, CM tells chief secretary

A day after the father of journalist Soumya Vishwanathan, who was shot dead in 2008 when she was returning home from office, wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleging a lackadaisical attitude by the public prosecutor in the case, the CM directed Delhi chief secretary to issue a showcause notice to the public prosecutor who “skipped” hearings in the case.

Advertising

He also said that a special public prosecutor would be appointed. “The Chief Minister has noted that it is ‘absolutely shocking’ and directed the chief secretary to immediately issue a showcause notice to the public prosecutor who has skipped hearings,” a statement issued by the government said.

The statement quotes Kejriwal saying, “It has been brought to my notice… and the government will ensure appointment of a good lawyer as special public prosecutor in this case…”