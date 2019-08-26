Send Bulandshahr violence accused back to jail: Slain inspector’s family

Days after the accused in the Bulandshahr violence case came out on bail to a hero’s welcome by their supporters, the family of a police officer who was killed in that violence on Monday demanded that they should be sent back behind bars.

Six accused were released on Saturday after getting bail by a local court. A video surfaced which showed two of the accused — Shikhar Agarwal, who was a BJP youth wing leader, and Jeetu Fauji — being garlanded by their supporters amidst cheers and sloganeering.

Reacting to their grand welcome, slain police officer’s son Shrey Pratap Singh said that such elements are better behind bars than be allowed to roam free.

“I urge Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that these criminals who were in jail for six months should be behind bars in the interest of society. Those who can commit a crime once can do it again. I believe that such people out of jail are danger not just for me but also for others,” Singh said.

Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was killed last year in December in mob violence that erupted after carcasses were found near Mahaw village, officials had said then. The deceased inspector’s wife also questioned as to why the accused “got freedom in just six months”.

Inspector Singh, who went to restore order on that fateful day, was targeted by a mob of nearly 400 people.

A video of the attack, where a crowd could be seen opening fire and shouting “goli maaro” (shoot him), had evoked outrage then with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordering a probe by a Special Investigation Team.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya told reporters that his party or government had nothing to do with the garlanding episode. “If supporters and relatives of someone who has been released from the jail welcome them, the government or the BJP have nothing to do with it. The opposition need not exaggerate such things,” Maurya said.

(With PTI inputs)