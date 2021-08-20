Sena’s ‘purification’ of Bal Thackeray memorial shows Talibani mindset: Fadnavis

The BJP on Friday slammed the Shiv Sena’s “purification” of the Bal Thackeray memorial after Union minister Narayan Rane’s visit there.

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said, “The Sena’s ‘purification’ at the memorial can be equated to a Talibani mindset. Those who indulged in such an act have not understood Bal Thackeray’s Shiv Sena. It is unfortunate.”

On Thursday, some Sena leaders “cleansed” the memorial with cow urine after Rane visited Shivaji Park and offered a floral tribute to Bal Thackeray.

Fadnavis said, “In a progressive state like Maharashtra, such an act of shuddikaran was ridiculous and shocking. It was unacceptable. It also reflected the changed mindset within the Sena.”

Rane dismissed the incident as mindless. “What can one say about Sena. It is no longer Balasaheb Thackeray’s party. It has changed. Bal Thackeray never compromised on Hindutva. But today, for power, Sena has compromised its core agenda,” he said.

“I had to wade through mud to reach the memorial. It is in pathetic condition. Instead of purification, it would be better if they had focused on constructing a grand memorial,” he added.

Rane, who started his Jan Ashirvad Yatra from Mumbai, will travel to Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts in Konkan.