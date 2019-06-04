Sena: Nehru-Gandhi family can’t be blamed for non-generation of jobs

The Shiv Sena on Monday criticised ally BJP over rising unemployment, saying that the “Nehru-Gandhi family can’t be blamed for non-generation of 10 crore jobs that the BJP promised in 2014”.

Advertising

This came as the first editorial of the Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana that was published after the party got the same heavy industries portfolio at the Centre.

In the editorial, the Sena said it seemed that the new government had started working but many challenges lay ahead. “While there was a rise in the satta bazaars and share market after hearing that the Narendra Modi government was coming to power, the GDP growth rate decreased and the rate of unemployment increased. It is not a good sign. Rather than only discussing and advertising on how to tackle it, action is required,” said the editorial.

The editorial referred to the National Sample Survey Office report that showed a rise in unemployment of 6.1 per cent.

“The Union labour ministry has confirmed it. These are not our figures. The ruling party is claiming that the rise in unemployment is not our sin. Nitin Gadkari said the BJP has not created the unemployment issue in the last five years. We agree with his view but it has not achieved the target of generating two crore jobs per year and ten crore jobs in the last five years. The Nehru-Gandhi family cannot be blamed for it,” said the editorial.