Sharad Pawar says Sena-NCP-Congress govt will come to power, complete 5-year term

NCP chief Sharad Pawar Friday said a Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government will be formed in Maharashtra and it will complete a full five-year term. Pawar, leading talks between the three parties, ruled out the possibility of mid-term polls in the state. Maharashtra is currently under Presidents rule.

Addressing a press conference, Pawar said the three parties will ensure this government runs for five years.

Reacting to the BJP statements that the government being formed by the three parties won’t last and there would be a mid-term election in the state, Pawar said, “There is no possibility of mid-term elections. The government (we are making) will last for five years and we will ensure that.” Asked if his party was holding discussion with BJP on government formation, Pawar said, “we are talking to Shiv Sena and Congress, not any other party.”

Pawar was on a two-day visit to Nagpur to meet farmers affected by excessive rains and attended a programme in the memory of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

On issues of secularism vis-a-vis sitting with Shiv Sena in the government, Pawar said, “we are devising a common minimum programme and the government will run in the basis of that.” Pawar said, “Farmers have suffered unprecedented losses. I am going to talk to the Union Agriculture Minister and officials and, together with all stakeholders, will try to find out what all needs to be done.” He further said, “we will have to see if we can provide them relief on loans that they have taken for next season too, apart from the per hectare relief for crop losses in this season.”

Pawar, who had also called a meeting with Nagpur Collector Ravindra Thakre said, “the government has ordered a survey of only those farm that has lost more than 33 per cent. That shouldn’t be the criterion. There should be panchnamas across the entire farmland.”