Sena MLA urges Maharashtra CM to reconsider decision on police recruitment

Amid protests by the Maratha community, Shiv Sena MLA from Western Maharashtra on Monday urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to reconsider the state government’s decision to recruit over 12,000 police personnel.

Prakash Abitkar, Shiv Sena legislator from Radhanagari Assem-bly constituency in Kolhapur, urged Thackeray to reconsider the decision in the wake of the stay on Maratha reservation by the Supreme Court, as the Maratha community won’t get benefit of the quota.

“I informed the chief minister about the discontent in the community following the unexpected stay on Maratha reservation and also requested him to speed up the process for lifting the stay. I also urged him to reconsider the government’s decision on police recruitment,” Abitkar said.

Abitkar said Thackeray promised all possible steps to give justice to the Maratha community. Two weeks ago, the state cabinet took a decision to recruit over 12,500 personnel for the post of police constable across the state. The decision, which was taken after the stay on Maratha reservation, has been opposed by the community and also led to protests in the state.

Sources said all the six legislators present at the meeting agreed with Abitkar’s request that the government should reconsider the decision. “Chief minister assured us that the legal options will be explored for the police recruitment and the government will certainly give justice to the Maratha community,” said another legislator requesting anonymity.

Sources said all the party legislators also raised various issues related to development works such as roads, irrigation projects, water conservation among others in their constituencies. “While funds remain a major issue, Thackeray, however, said that work requiring priority will be given preference,” added the legislator.

Meanwhile, sources from the Sena said that Thackeray is likely to hold a meeting with party legislators from Konkan region on Tuesday.

