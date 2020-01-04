‘Will speak to CM Uddhav Thackeray and comment’: Abdul Sattar on resignation rumours

Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar with Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray. (File) Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar with Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray. (File)

Amidst rumours of his resignation as a minister from the Maharashtra government after failing to get a Cabinet rank, Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar kept the cards close to his chest and said he would take a decision only after meeting Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday.

“I will meet Shiv Sena president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai tomorrow and then I will speak,” Sattar was quoted as saying by PTI when asked if he had resigned. Previously, Sena leaders had dismissed the reports that Sattar had quit because he wanted a Cabinet berth.

Earlier in the day, Sena leader Arjun Khotkar met Sattar and rejected speculation that he had resigned. “Sattar had a word with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and (senior Sena leader) Eknath Shinde. Thackeray has called him to Mumbai on Sunday. The CM will meet Sattar at Matoshri (the Thackeray residence) at 12.30 pm,” Khotkar said.

Sattar, MLA from Sillod in Aurangabad district, quit the Congress before the Assembly elections last year and joined the Shiv Sena.

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut divulged as much. “There are no differences in the Cabinet. If some minister resigns then normally resignation is sent to CM or Raj Bhawan, but both have no information about it yet,” Ani quoted Raut as saying.

Meanwhile, senior Shiv Sena leader from Aurangabad, Chandrakant Khaire, called Sattar a “traitor”. “He should not be allowed to enter the sacred Matoshri,” PTI quoted Khaire as saying.

Earlier in the day, amid brewing confusion over the allocation of portfolios, NCP leader and spokesperson Nawab Malik said it would happen on Monday, attributing the delay to the formation of new departments.

“The reason for the delay is not due to anything else but because we are considering creating new departments, so its taking time. By Monday portfolios will be allocated,” Malik was quoted as saying by ANI.

CM Uddhav Thackeray, who expanded his cabinet four days ago, allocated bungalows and office space to the newly inducted 36 ministers on Thursday.

