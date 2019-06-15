Shiv Sena launches new Twitter handle to streamline communication

The Shiv Sena, otherwise known to be media shy, is making efforts to revamp its presence on social media ahead of the Assembly elections. The party has launched a new Twitter handle, which, according to Sena officials, will help it disseminate its press releases and “updates”.

While the Twitter handle, @ShivsenaComms, was created quietly in May, it became active only over the last few days. A Sena functionary said that Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray wished to “streamline” Sena’s communications and the new micro-blogging handle was part of the effort.

“The idea is to streamline what is being posted on Sena’s official Twitter handle and to make the communication simpler,” the functionary said. The functionary added that the Sena’s twitter handle, @ShivSena, which has 1.73 lakh followers, would continue to post about party president Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya’s programmes and events.

Another Sena functionary said that the new Twitter handle would address a “communication gap” with the media. “Sometimes there are source-based wrong stories in the media… With the new handle, we have started giving rebuttals to such stories accordingly,” the functionary said.

Party sources said @ShivsenaComms will be handled by a team led by Aaditya.