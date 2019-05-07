Shiv Sena condemns attack on Delhi CM Kejriwal

Condemning the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Shiv Sena on Monday said there should not be any lapse in his security.

Advertising

An editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana said Kejriwal has set a record of sorts in facing the slaps or shoe hurling incidents in the last four years. “We don’t agree with the incident. There should not be any lapse in his security,” said the editorial.

Kejriwal was slapped by a person while he was campaigning in Delhi last Saturday.

“By throwing slippers, shoes and ink at leaders, are the issues in the country going to resolve? Expressing anger is acceptable but such incidents happen when the patience gets over. Kejriwal has faced 12 such attacks so far,” the editorial said, adding that such acts should be stopped at once.

It said the Kejriwal government has done good work in health and education and has been appreciated by people. ens