Toggle Menu
Shiv Sena condemns attack on Delhi CM Kejriwalhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/sena-condemns-attack-on-delhi-cm-kejriwal-5713922/

Shiv Sena condemns attack on Delhi CM Kejriwal

An editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana said Kejriwal has set a record of sorts in facing the slaps or shoe hurling incidents in the last four years.

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal Slap, Arvind kejriwal beaten, kejriwal slapped, slap video Kejriwal, arvind kejriwal AAP, arvind kejriwal assaulted, arvind kejriwal slap, arvind kejriwal beaten, arvind kejriwal slapped, arvind kejriwal news
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was slapped by a man during a roadshow in Moti Nagar, New Delhi. (Video grab)

Condemning the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Shiv Sena on Monday said there should not be any lapse in his security.

An editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana said Kejriwal has set a record of sorts in facing the slaps or shoe hurling incidents in the last four years. “We don’t agree with the incident. There should not be any lapse in his security,” said the editorial.

Kejriwal was slapped by a person while he was campaigning in Delhi last Saturday.

“By throwing slippers, shoes and ink at leaders, are the issues in the country going to resolve? Expressing anger is acceptable but such incidents happen when the patience gets over. Kejriwal has faced 12 such attacks so far,” the editorial said, adding that such acts should be stopped at once.

It said the Kejriwal government has done good work in health and education and has been appreciated by people. ens

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Maharashtra: Best policing initiatives to be institutionalised, replicated across state
2 US special representative for Afghanistan briefs Sushma Swaraj
3 Unnao gangrape case: CBI identifies house where girl was kept