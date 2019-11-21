Sena CM will take oath by December first week: Sanjay Raut

SHIV SENA MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said the “picture” about government formation would become clear in a day or two and the chief minister from Shiv Sena would take oath before the first week of December.

Addressing mediapersons in Delhi, Raut said that BJP, as the single largest party, was not able to form the government and hence, the responsibility of government formation has fallen on other parties in the state.

“The picture about the government formation will be clear in a day or two. The government will be formed before first week of December and Shiv Sena’s chief minister will take oath,” he added.

The Sena leader further said that the government formation would be decided on the basis of issues faced by farmers, labourers and the needs of the infrastructure sector among others. “Now, there are no hurdles in government formation,” said Raut.

When asked about Sharad Pawar meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, Raut said that the NCP chief was meeting the PM to discuss issues related to farmers who have been affected by unseasonal rainfall in the state.

“I had met (Pawar) two days ago on the same issue. We want him to brief the PM about the financial assistance the farmers need and the difficulties they are facing as Pawar is an expert on the subject. So, nobody should read too much into their meeting,” he added.

When asked about the meeting of Congress and NCP leaders in Delhi, the Sena MP said Wednesday’s meeting would put a “full stop” to the multiple meetings that both parties have been holding in the last few days to form a government with Sena in Maharashtra.