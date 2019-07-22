Sena-BJP alliance will continue in Assembly elections: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

The Shiv Sena-BJP alliance will continue in the Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Sunday. He also said that he would continue as chief minister representing both the BJP and alliance partners after the elections.

Advertising

At the state BJP executive meeting held at Goregaon in Mumbai, Fadnavis unveiled the poll roadmap stressing on micro-planning and exhorting the cadre to focus efforts across all 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra.

“I would like to make it clear there is absolutely no ambiguity about the alliance. The Shiv Sena-BJP alliance will continue in the Assembly elections,” he said. “I have already reassured you all I’m going to be back in the same post and place as CM. I’m not just the CM of BJP. I’m also Shiv Sena’s CM, Republican Party of India’s CM, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha’s CM…”

Addressing over 600 BJP delegates, Fadnavis said, “The BJP should redouble its efforts. Moreover, every battle has to be fought with a different strategy. Therefore, we have emphasised on micro-planning.”

Advertising

“At least I’m fortunate to have become the CM of Maharashtra. I have been greeted with garlands. But there are lakhs of grassroots workers who have never got any post or power in the organisation or government. It is their service which is my real inspiration and strength,” he said. On the often debated issue of growing influx of outsiders in the BJP, he said, “All of us should understand that the BJP is not a private limited party. It is unlimited public party. So if an outsider is keen to join the organisation, why should we worry. We should learn to welcome them and ensure they are part of the organisation.”

Newly appointed state BJP president Chandrakant Patil said, “Our focus should be on poll preparations for all 288 seats. The nitty gritty of alliances will be determined by Fadnavis, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.”