Sena attacks Haryana, Centre for booking protesting farmers

The editorial further said that farmers in this country cannot be murderers and rioters. (File)

Days after the Haryana police booked 13 protesting farmers on charges of attempt to murder and rioting, the Shiv Sena on Friday said that the governments in Haryana and Centre should keep in mind that the farmers’ agitation cannot be stopped by filing false cases.

An editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana said that the government made every effort to discredit the farmers’ agitation by terming them Khalistani and alleging China and Pakistan hand in the protests. “While the World Farmers’ Day was being celebrated on Wednesday, the BJP government in Haryana declared the farmers as murderers. The governments in Haryana and Centre should keep in mind that the farmers’ agitation can be stopped by filing false cases,” said the editorial.

On Tuesday, the Haryana police booked 13 farmers, who had waved black flags at Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s convoy in Ambala while protesting against the farm laws Tuesday, on various charges including attempt to murder and rioting.

“Are the farmers murderers, naxalites and terrorists in India in an agricultural country? Is it a crime to protest with the demand of repealing the three oppressive agriculture laws brought by the Union government,” asked Sena.

The editorial further said that farmers in this country cannot be murderers and rioters. “They are our food providers. The farmers have been struggling with natural calamities such as droughts and unseasonal rains over the years. Despite the calamities, the farmers committed suicide but never thought of taking up arms,” it added.