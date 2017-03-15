Sena appears critical of merger of Rail Budget with general budget

Railway budget will be merged with general budget. (File) Railway budget will be merged with general budget. (File)

NDA ally Shiv Sena Wednesday appeared to be critical of the government’s decision to merge Railway Budget with the General Budget. Participating in a debate on Demand for Grants for the Railway Ministry, Shiv Sena member Shrirang Appa Barne said Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu had promised to present report card every year.

“But with the merger, I fail to understand how the government would be able to present report card,” Shiv Sena member Shrirang Appa Barne said.

He also wanted the government to revive the train at Matheran which is a hill station in Maharashtra.

Matheran Hill Railway is a 2-feet narrow gauge heritage railway in Maharashtra which is non-functional. Later, his party colleague Arvind Sawant, while participating in a debate on Demand for Grants on Agriculture, said the government should bring a debt waiver scheme for farmers in Maharashtra who are facing vagaries of the Monsoon leading to suicides.

He also suggested that government should look into the issue of GST with regard to farm produce.

Appreciating the the fact the government has announced many schemes for agriculture sector, Sawant said, “the irony is not every farmer has got the Soil Health Card. He said he himself is yet to get the card.

