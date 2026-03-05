‘Selfies, sightseeing, shopping’: Before Iran warship was torpedoed, what the country’s sailors did in India

The IRIS Dena was in India last month for a naval exercise called International Fleet Review (IFR) Milan 2026

Written by: Nikhila Henry, Sreenivas Janyala
3 min readHyderabadUpdated: Mar 5, 2026 02:04 PM IST
iranian sailors on sky bridgeThe sailors were very taken with the glass skywalk at Kailasagiri, one of their Navy guides recalled. (Express Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

On the evening of February 19, a group of students from various colleges in Visakhapatnam stood on the steps of the Beach View Holiday Home hotel on RK Beach Road, watching sailors from several countries march past.

Among them were sailors from Iran, who were in India for the International Fleet Review (IFR) Milan 2026 naval exercise. “The students were among thousands who turned up to watch the parade. I specifically recall seeing the Iranian contingent, though there were sailors from other countries too. It was quite a spectacle. They posed for selfies and took photos of the beach… As a hotelier, I always hope that whoever visits beautiful Vizag returns home safely,” said Suresh K, the hotel owner.

After the naval exercise, the Iranian warship IRIS Dena was returning from Visakhapatnam when it was torpedoed by a United States submarine off the southern coast of Sri Lanka in the early hours of Wednesday. Most of the 180 crew on board the ship are dead or missing.

Opinion | Iranian warship sunk: The Indian Ocean must not become the war’s second front

During their time in India, some of the Iranian sailors visited the Rushikonda hilltop known as Kailasagiri, the Victory at Sea War Memorial, the submarine museum, and the Sankalp Art Village on the outskirts of Vizag, and enjoyed tea and snacks at the Milan pavilion. “Much of their time ashore was spent with naval officers,” an official said.

President Droupadi Murmu had also visited Vizag for the exercise.

At the march past on RK Beach Road, the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, S Abdul Nazeer, was the Chief Guest. The event was hosted by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff. Also in attendance were senior central and state government officials, former Indian Navy chiefs, naval chiefs and heads of delegations from participating countries, and senior Indian Navy officers.

A naval officer said that the chief of the Iranian Navy, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, and Abuzar Zarri, Commanding Officer of IRIS Dena, were also present.

Story continues below this ad

“There were cross-deck visits by Iranian crew to Indian warships, and Indian Navy personnel went aboard the Iranian ship. Young officers interacted with one another,” an official said. “They were a jovial bunch. We all enjoyed their time here.”

Also Read | Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi slams US, calls sunken warship ‘guest of India’s Navy’

“On their last day, they went sightseeing and shopping. They were very taken with the glass skywalk at Kailasagiri,” one of their Navy guides recalled.

“They were young men in their twenties, awed by the warm welcome they received,” a Navy officer said. “While shopping, they chose traditional Indian weaves for their families back home.”

A member of the AP Gramin Vikas Bank, which has an office on the Beach Road, said, “It was a beautiful parade; I remember seeing the Iranian sailors. The day before, I watched the rehearsals. The sailors posed for selfies, videos, and photos and interacted with locals. It is disturbing to know that those who marched past our beach road just days ago may have met this fate.”

Nikhila Henry
Nikhila Henry

Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice. Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India. Expertise & Focus Areas Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include: Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India. Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism. Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities. National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting. Authoritativeness & Trust A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society. Find all stories by Nikhila Henry here. ... Read More

Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance. Expertise and Experience Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues: High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules. Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes. Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak. Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 05: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments