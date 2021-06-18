Self-styled godman Shiva Sankar Baba, accused of sexual harassment, sent to judicial custody for 14 days

The Mamallapuram All Women Police Station has registered three cases against Baba under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, Pocso Act, and Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act.

Self-styled godman Shiva Sankar Baba, who was recently arrested from Delhi following sexual harassment complaints by students of a school run by him, has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days by a Mahila Court on Thursday.

The Mamallapuram All Women Police Station (AWPS) had registered three cases against Baba under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, Pocso Act, and Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act. The Tamil Nadu Commission for protection of Child Rights soon swung into action and conducted a preliminary hearing at the school located in the outskirts of Chennai city.

Baba had evaded the inquiry and the school administrator had informed the officials that he had suffered a heart attack and was currently undergoing treatment in Dehradun, Uttrakhand. The case was then transferred to CB-CID on June 13.

The CB-CID officials, after conducting a preliminary investigation in Chennai, reached Dehradun to question Baba. When they reached the hospital, they found that he was missing. As per reports, police personnel then suspected that Baba might have fled to a neighbouring country where he has his ashrams. Following a tip-off, police apprehended Baba from Chittanrajan park in Delhi. He was produced before a magistrate court to receive a transit warrant.

Baba was then brought to Chennai on Wednesday midnight amid tight security and was taken to the CB-CID office for inquiry. On Thursday, he was produced before a Mahila court in Chengalpattu which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.

Meanwhile, the Child Welfare Committee (Chengalpet/Kancheepuram) has written a letter to the School Education Department recommending them to shut down the International residential school run by the godman.

According to the letter, the committee claimed that several parents were unhappy with the incidents that unfolded in the school and are now in the process of getting the transfer certificate (TC) and enrolling their children in other schools.

They added that considering the future of the children, the school education department should help them get the TC from this school and as there are accusations against the school management of being involved in the sexual harassment by Baba, the education department should revoke their license and the government should take over management of the school.