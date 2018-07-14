Self-regulation of information can curb fake news: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (PTI Photo/File) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (PTI Photo/File)

CHIEF Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the society should develop its own “contemporary norms” to regulate information in order to curb fake news, which is a result of opening up of multiple media platforms available to every one.

“In the past communication happened mostly through established media platforms like newspapers and the television. Today, the common man has himself become a journalist, a photographer and an opinion-maker by participating in the plethora of media platforms like Facebook, Whatsapp and Twitter etc. Fake news is a problem engendered by this sudden, uninhibited and uncontrolled flooding of knowledge and information. Information is public and must be thoroughly scrutinised and crosschecked before being put into public domain,” Fadnavis said.

He was addressing a gathering of mediapersons to conclude a day-long workshop on “fake news” jointly organised by the Nagpur Press Club and Priyadarshini Institute of Engineering & Technology.

Fadnavis said earlier when people used to communicate one-to-one, they wouldn’t open up as much as they do now when they express themselves on the social media platforms. “But in doing so, one has to keep one’s freedom of expression from encroaching upon that of the others. One’s unlimited freedom actually ends where the freedom of someone else starts. But many times these boundaries are breached and there starts the problem,” Fadnavis said.

“In every age, there are certain permanent and some contemporary norms which must keep changing according to the demands of the times. The law can put some restrictions on the misuse of such platforms but that can again be misconstrued as encroachment on one’s freedom. Unless the society develops its contemporary norms to self-regulate the exchange of information and use on social media platforms, the problems caused by fake news wouldn’t end,” the CM said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App