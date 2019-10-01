Self-financed schools in Surat protest ‘assault on teacher’, shut for a day

Over 271 self-financed schools in Surat remained closed on Monday after a call by Self-Finance School Association (SFSA) in Surat, into the incident where parents of a Class 12 student allegedly beating up a teacher. On Monday afternoon, Sarthana police arrested 12 accused involved in the case, including the Class 12 student.

A few days ago, a video allegedly from Asha Deep School in Surat showed Vipul Gajera, a Class 12 teacher, being beaten up by the parents of a student over rebuking him on the school premises. Police registered a cross complaint into the incident after the video was widely shared on social media.

Following the incident, SFSA held a meeting on Saturday where it was decided to close all the schools under the association in Surat city on Monday to condemn the incident.

Surat District Education Officer (DEO) HH Rajyaguru invited SFSA president Savji Hun and members of association for a meeting to discuss the issue. The DEO also sent messages to the members of the association that if instructions of the meeting are not followed, then action would be taken as per rules.

On Monday afternoon, the SFSA members dressed in black and white handed over a memorandum to the DEO, police commissioner and Surat District Collector Dr Dhaval Patel, requesting the arrest and punishment of all the accused.

“The incident at Asha Deep school it is to be condemned. We have come to know that some notorious elements also entered the school premises along with the family members of student. Security of school teachers is also important and the government should think about it,” said Self Finance School Association president Savji Hun.

Assistant commissioner of police A Division CK Patel said, “We have arrested all the 12 accused and took statements before releasing them on bail.”

Rajyaguru said, “Our teams found that 271 self-financed schools were closed on Monday. We put all possible efforts to convince the SFSA members and school trustee but they remained firm on their decision. We will issue them notice with two days time and will take further action after they reply.”