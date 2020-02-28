‘Selective silence’: BJP says Congress, AAP politicising Delhi violence

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. (File Photo) Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. (File Photo)

On a day when the Congress president along with senior party leaders met President Ram Nath Kovind to call for the Union Home Minister’s resignation, the ruling BJP alleged that both the Congress and AAP were “politicising” the communal violence and that there were attempts to instigate violence.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar asked why other political parties were silent on the attack on the policemen and on the death of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma. “In such a situation, the duty of all political parties should be to consolidate peace,” Javadekar said.

Javadekar termed the Congress’s demand for Shah’s resignation as “petty politics”. The BJP leader asserted that peace was restored within two days due to Shah’s effective handling. “The situation in North-East Delhi is under control. Arrests have been made, inquiries have been fast-tracked, and it will bring out the real culprits behind this violence,” he said.

Javadekar said that in such a situation, the duty of all political parties should be to consolidate peace and to have a dialogue with people. He alleged that attempts to instigate violence had been made for the last two months since Sonia Gandhi gave the call for “fight to the finish” at a rally.

The BJP leader attacked the ruling AAP which just returned to power in Delhi with a landslide victory and said its MLAs should have worked for peace instead of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal identifying riot victims by religion in the Assembly.

Accusing the parties of “selective silence” on issues such as the recovery of explosive material from the house of AAP corporator Tahir Hussain, Javadekar said their leaders were misleading people on CAA.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.