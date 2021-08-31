Selection of district party chief exposes rift within Kerala Cong

Disquiet is brewing in the Kerala unit of the Congress over the appointment of party chiefs in 14 districts in the state. The selection of a new crop of leaders has demonstrated the declining sway of senior leaders Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala, who would share the party slots at all rungs between them for nearly two decades.

A day after Chandy and Chennithala openly expressed their displeasure over their nominees not being considered as DCC presidents, senior Congress leader A V Gopinath, who lost the race for the Palakkad district, quit the party on Monday.

Former party legislator K Sivadasan Nair and KPCC general secretary K P Anil Kumar were suspended from the party after they criticised the new list, while KPCC secretary P S Prasanth was expelled after he wrote to senior party leader Rahul Gandhi, raising allegations against AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

Prasanth had come out against the appointment of Palod Ravi as DCC president in Thiruvananthapuram and called Venugopal a Congress “terminator” in Kerala.

Kerala Congress president K Sudhakaran said, “Till now, decisions had been taken by them (Chandy and Chennithala) without any discussions… It is quite natural that they get uneasy when that practice is over…only merit would matter in Congress.”