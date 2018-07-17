Lokpal Selection Committee meeting on July 19, Centre tells SC

The committee comprises the prime minister, the chief justice of India, Lok Sabha Speaker, the leader of the largest opposition party and an eminent jurist. (File Photo) The committee comprises the prime minister, the chief justice of India, Lok Sabha Speaker, the leader of the largest opposition party and an eminent jurist. (File Photo)

The Lokpal selection committee has called for a meeting on July 19 for the purpose of constituting a search panel, the Centre informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The Centre also told a bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi that the search committee will recommend a panel of names for appointing a Lokpal. Fixing the matter for further hearing on July 24, the bench said it would not pass any direction since the selection committee was scheduled to meet on July 19.

On July 2, the apex Court had sought a report from the central government on the appointment of anti-graft ombudsman Lokpal. It asked the government to file an affidavit within 10 days, mentioning details as to how long the process would take and by when a Lokpal can be appointed.

The selection committee comprises the prime minister, the chief justice of India, Lok Sabha Speaker, the leader of the largest opposition party and an eminent jurist. The court was hearing a contempt petition, filed by senior advocate Shanti Bhushan on behalf of NGO Common Cause, raising the issue of non-appointment of Lokpal despite the apex court’s judgement of April 27 last year.

In its verdict last year, the Supreme Court had said there was no justification to keep the enforcement of the Lokpal Act suspended till the proposed amendments, including on the issue of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, were cleared by Parliament.

On May 15, the Centre had informed the apex court that senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi has been appointed as an eminent jurist in the selection committee for appointment of the anti-graft ombudsman Lokpal.

