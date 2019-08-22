Seized Naxal document admits ‘wrongfully’ killing of woman

A Naxal document claimed to have been seized by the Gadchiroli police following an encounter on July 29, has admitted to having ‘wrongfully’ killed a woman on suspicion of being a ‘police informer’ in September last year.

The said document, Baby Madavila Marnyat Alelya Karwaichi Samiksha“(Review of the killing of Baby Madavi), was said to be downloaded from a tablet recovered from the spot of July 29 encounter between police and Naxals near Garanji village in Potegaon area of the district.

The police had destroyed a Naxal camp in the encounter, recovering a dead body of a Naxal cadre from the spot and among other things, including explosive substance from the spot.

Madavi, aged about 22 years, and a resident of Irpanar village in Bhamragad tahsil, was shot dead by Naxalites near Kavande village in September 2018, following her “interrogation” by them. The “interrogation” had led to the conclusion that she was working as “police CID”, a term used in the document which is taken as “police informer” by the police.

The document says, “Madavi had reached Binagunda village in September, 2018, searching for party (CPI Maoist). There she said she had come to check Aadhaar and ration cards. People asked her to leave, warning not to indulge in useless matters (binkaamaache kaam). Instead of going back to Irpanar village, she went to Gogulpad village, where she made inquiry about party. When she didn’t get any information, she went to Gongwada village. From Gongwada she went to Kavande village, where the party militia was present. They told the local area committee (AC) of the party that Madavi was acting as police CID. Party’s divisional committee member Ramko (Narote) was also present there. She ordered that Madavi be killed. Accordingly she was killed.”

Subsequently, however, the document says that instead of killing her she “should have been handed over to her parents with a warning”. It first says, “there was no information about that girl prior to the incidence. She shouldn’t have been killed on the basis of half-baked information that she was police CID. Any decision about Baby Madavi should have been taken after deep deliberations at party divisional committee meeting in December. The killing wasn’t followed up with clarification through pamphlets or banners.”

The police had organised many rallies and a human chain to protest Madavi’s killing in the following months. The Naxal document mentions about the “police propaganda” saying, “many such youths wandering in the area is going on for many years. It must be thoroughly checked and such people should be let off if they are found to be harmless. It’s not proper to kill anyone solely on the basis of suspicion.”

“The party should issue a clarification in Madavi’s matter to prevent damage to the party. It affected the party like never before. The police organised students’ rallies in 51 places to highlight Madavi’s killing,” the document further says.

Ramko Narote, who was mentioned in the document for having issued a directive to the cadres to kill Madavi, was later killed in a controversial police encounter at Gundurwahi village in April this year.