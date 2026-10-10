Seized from Thane two years ago, infant orangutan set to return to Indonesia

The male orangutan was seized from an apartment in Dombivli, Thane along with other wildlife species. (Photo: Special arrangement)

Seized from an apartment in Dombivli by a Thane forest division team in November 2024, a male orangutan, believed to be around 3 years old, will soon be repatriated to Indonesia, Indian and Indonesian officials have told The Indian Express.

The orangutan, currently housed in the Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (GZRRC) at Vantara in Jamnagar district of Gujarat, was seized by the Thane forest division along with nine other wildlife species suspected to be part of a consignment of illegally trafficked animals.

Indonesian authorities and people aware of the matter in India said relevant permits and approvals, especially from India, have already been issued with a few formalities pending on the Indonesian side, and the repatriation is likely to happen in the coming days.