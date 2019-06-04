Seers meet in Ayodhya: ‘Govt formed in name of Ram, time has come to do the work of Ram’

Almost 10 days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government came back to power at the Centre, seers met in Ayodhya to again discuss the construction of Ram Temple on Monday, maintaining that time has come to talk about it as the government was formed in the name of “Ram”.

It was suggested that a delegation of seers meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue. The seers also decided to take up the issue at the “Sant Sammelan” called on June 15 in Ayodhya to mark the birthday of Ram Janma Bhumi Nyas chief Nritya Gopal Das. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the week-long birthday celebrations on June 7.

“Elections are over. The government has been formed in the name of Ram and by taking the name of Ram. Now time has come to do the work of Ram as well,” Kamal Nayan Das, successor of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, told The Indian Express.

“A meeting of seers was called today, which was also attended by the national leadership of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). The developments so far in the construction of Ram Temple, including the steps taken by Supreme Court, and what needs to be done in the future were discussed,” said Das.

He said both the government as well as the Supreme Court should now take up the issue on priority. “Seers from across the world will attend the June 15 sammelan and another meeting will be held in Haridwar on June 17-18, which will have Ram temple construction as the main agenda,” he added.

VHP vice-president, Champat Rai, who was part of the meeting, told The Indian Express, “Everyone expressed confidence that this government would correct things. It is clear that Ram temple would be constructed during the regime of Modi ji.”

Earlier in the day, member of Ram Janma Bhumi Nyas, Ram Vilas Vedanti, told reporters that time was right for the construction of Ram Temple and said that the purpose of the meeting was to discuss further steps in the direction. “The BJP will get it constructed by making a law after it achieves majority in the Rajya Sabha as well by 2020,” he said, expressing confidence that the BJP would get more than 300 seats and there would be no objections.