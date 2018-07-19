Seer’s death after suspected food poisoning sparks row in Karnataka 

Lakshmivara Theertha headed the Shiroor Math, one of the eight mutts or the Ashta Maths linked to the Udupi Sri Krishna temple. (Source: Youtube/Saral Jeevan) Lakshmivara Theertha headed the Shiroor Math, one of the eight mutts or the Ashta Maths linked to the Udupi Sri Krishna temple. (Source: Youtube/Saral Jeevan)

The seer of the Shiroor Math in Karnataka’s Udupi, Lakshmivara Theertha Swamiji (55), died at the KMC Hospital in Manipal Thursday, two days after he was hospitalised for suspected food poisoning, acute stomach pain and vomiting. One of his brothers has filed a complaint at the Hiriadka police station in Udupi alleging that his brother was poisoned.

Lakshmivara Theertha headed the Shiroor Math, one of the eight mutts or the Ashta Maths linked to the Udupi Sri Krishna temple, and was recently at loggerheads with the seers of the other maths. The artistically inclined Lakshmivara Theertha Swamiji, who revelled in music and played the guitar, was unlike other seers of the Ashta Math in his outlook and has been opposed by seers of the other Ashta Mutts recently for a statement he reportedly made suggesting that he had sired a child. He had also reportedly said that many of the other seers had also sired children in contravention of rules of the Math.

The Shiroor Math seer fell ill on July 17 after he reportedly attended a Vanamahatosav program at Shiroor and ate some snacks served to him and other participants including children. He was taken to the KMC Hospital in Manipal the same day but succumbed at the hospital. The seer’s brother Lathavya Acharya has filed a complaint with the local police stating that he suspects foul play in the death of the seer and has demanded a high-level probe into the death.

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said that an inquiry will be ordered if necessary as some people had called the seer’s death suspicious. “He became the head of the Math at the tender age of eight and conducted three paryayas (a biennial ritual at the Sri Krishna temple conducted in turn by seers of the eight Ashta Maths). He was also accomplished in several art forms,” he said. Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara expressed shock over the death and stated that Lakshmivara Theertha “had done a good job as seer”.

The Shiroor Math seer was embroiled in a controversy with the seers of the Ashta Maths at the time of his death over a television clip that emerged in March. In the video, he reportedly stated that he was the father of a child and that many of the other seers had also fathered children. Later, the Shiroor seer had denied that statement and had claimed that the video was fake. The seers of the other Ashta Maths had not taken kindly to Lakshmivara Theertha’s generalised remarks about them and had sent a legal notice to the seer and had been boycotting him.

In the last week of June and in the first week of July, the seers of the other Ashta Maths held meetings to contemplate disciplinary action against the Shiroor seer and a decision was taken to ask Lakshmivara Theertha to step down as the head of the Shiroor Math and to appoint a new head seer. Following his death, the head of the Pejavar Math Vishwesha Theertha Swami – best known of the Ashta Math seers – rejected the theory that the Shiroor Math seer may have died due to poisoning.

“Why would anyone kill the Shiroor seer? His brothers have said that it was food poisoning,” he said in Hubbali. Lakshmivara Theertha Swamiji had initially filed his nomination to contest the May 2018 assembly polls in Karnataka as an independent after initially seeking a BJP ticket. He later briefly seemed to support the Congress candidate before withdrawing his nomination and backing the BJP.

In 2007, Lakshmivara Theertha was at the centre of a storm after he went against other seers of the Ashta Maths to back the Puttige Math head seer Sugunendra Theertha to conduct the paryaya at the Sri Krishna Temple when the Puttige Math head was being opposed since he had travelled to foreign countries by crossing the seven seas against the norms of the Math.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App