Seems China wants to march in with censorship: Taiwan

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu.

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu on Wednesday reacted sharply to the Chinese embassy’s statement that had asked the Indian media to “stick to [the] Indian government’s position on Taiwan question” and to “not violate the One-China principle”.

Wu, in a tweet posted by the Taiwan Foreign Ministry, said, “India is the largest democracy on Earth with a vibrant press & freedom-loving people. But it looks like communist #China is hoping to march into the subcontinent by imposing censorship. #Taiwan’s Indian friends will have one reply: GET LOST! JW.”

Responding to advertorials in The Indian Express and other Indian media, the Chinese embassy had said in a letter, “Regarding the so-called forthcoming “National Day of Taiwan”, the Chinese Embassy in India would like to remind our media friends that there is only one China in the world, and the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing the whole of China.”

#India🇮🇳 is the largest democracy on Earth with a vibrant press & freedom-loving people. But it looks like communist #China is hoping to march into the subcontinent by imposing censorship. #Taiwan‘s🇹🇼 Indian friends will have one reply: GET LOST! JW https://t.co/XxkSSxj5ms — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) October 7, 2020

The embassy stated, “Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. These facts are recognized by UN resolution and constitute the universal consensus of the international community. All countries that have diplomatic relations with China should firmly honour their commitment to the One-China policy, which is also the long-standing official position of the Indian government.”

“We hope Indian media can stick to Indian government’s position on Taiwan question and do not violate the One-China principle. In particular, Taiwan shall not be referred to as a “country (nation)” or “Republic of China”, or the leader of China’s Taiwan region as “President”, so as not to send wrong signals to the general public.”

The Indian Express had published a full-page advertorial on Wednesday on the National Day of Taiwan.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.