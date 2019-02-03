Seemanchal Express derails in Bihar, 8 killed, rail fracture likely cause of accident: Key points

Nine coaches of the Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express derailed in Bihar’s Vaishali district, killing at least eight people and injuring over 50 others, Railway officials said on Sunday. The accident happened at 3.58 am near Sahdei-Buzurg railway station when the 12487 Jogbani-Anand Vihar Terminal Seemanchal Express was running at full speed, according to officials. Prima facie it appears rail fracture has caused the derailment, officials added.

One general coach, one AC coach B3, three sleeper coaches – S8, S9, S10 – and four more coaches have derailed, said East Central Railway spokesperson Rajesh Kumar said.

While over two dozen injured have been admitted to Hajipur hospitals, rescue teams are using gas cutters to rescue still trapped in damaged coaches. At least, four coaches overturned. This is the only direct link train from Jogbani in Araria along Indo-Nepal border to to New Delhi. Vaishali SP Rajiv Roshan, who reached the spot, said: “Our first priority is to save passengers trapped in coaches and get them immediate treatment. The official list of the dead has not been released yet.

A team of doctors from Sonpur and Barauni rushed to the accident site. Railways’ accident relief train has been deployed to assist in the rescue and relief operations.

“We express profound grief over the loss of innocent lives in tragic derailment of 12487 Jogbani-AnandVihar Terminal Seemanchal Exp at Sahadaibuzurg in Bihar. Rescue and relief operations are at full swing. Our GM & DRM, NDRF teams, & officials of local administration are at site,” the Ministry of Railways said on Twitter.

The Railways has also issued helpline numbers – Sonpur 06158221645, Hajipur 06224272230 and Barauni 06279232222.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed their condolences. “Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to the derailment of coaches of the Seemanchal Express. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Railways, NDRF, and local authorities are providing all possible assistance in the wake of the accident,” PM Modi tweeted.

A tweet from the handle Office of Piyush Goyal said: “Railway Minister is in touch with Railway Board members and GM ECR regarding #seemanchalexpress accident. Relief and rescue operations are underway. He has expressed profound grief over the loss of innocent lives in this tragic accident and wished speedy recovery for the injured.”

Goyal later announced that a compensation of Rs 5 lakh would be given to the kin of those killed and Rs 1 lakh for those grievously injured. “Railways would give ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of every deceased. Rs 1 lakh would be given to the grievously injured and Rs 50,000 to those who suffered simple injuries. All medical expenses will also be born by Railways,” the Office of Piyush Goyal tweeted.