Seemanchal Express derailment: A list of recent train accidents

At least eight people were killed and over 50 injured after nine coaches of Seemanchal Express derailed in Bihar’s Sahdai Buzurg area Sunday morning. The 12487 Jogbani-Anand Vihar Terminal Seemanchal Express was running at full speed when the accident occurred. An accident relief train along with a team of doctors was rushed to the spot to carry out relief and rescue operations.

Here’s a list of major train mishaps that happened in recent times:

February 02, 2019: A super fast train between Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur and Rajasthan’s Ajmer derailed near Jaipur on Friday, officials said. The engine of the Dayodaya Express overturned and the immediate coach after it derailed near Sanganer railway station — 15 km south of Jaipur — around 1 pm, a North Western Railway spokesperson said.

October 19, 2018 – At least 59 people were killed and several others injured when two speeding trains mowed down people standing on the tracks near a railway crossing in Amritsar. The victims were watching a Ravan effigy being burnt at a Dussehra celebration. At least 300 spectators were present at the Dhobi Ghat ground, barely 2 km from the Amritsar station. Many of them stood on the tracks close to the Jaura Phatak crossing to get a better view and were taking videos of the burning Ravan as the first of the trains, 74643 Jalandhar-Amritsar DMU, ran them over.

October 10, 2018 – The New Farakka Express on its way to New Delhi derailed near Rae Bareli, killing seven people and injuring several others. Two signal officials have been suspended while Railways has ordered probe to look into the accident.

July 24, 2018 – Five passengers on board a crowded suburban train near Guindy were killed after hitting a hard surface near St. Thomas Mount station along the Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu section. At least four others sustained serious injuries in the incident. Footage from the station showed the jam-packed train arriving at the platform with several people hanging out of the carriages at the entrance to the train.

May 06, 2018 – An assistant loco pilot of Howrah-Mumbai Mail died after he fell off the train while inspecting smoke emanating from the locomotive. The incident occurred between Talni and Dhamangaon stations after a tap changer of the transformer caught fire. The assistant loco pilot is required to rotate the tap after checking voltage levels.