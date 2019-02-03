Toggle Menu
Six dead as nine coaches of Seemanchal Express derail in Bihar

Six people died and several others were injured after nine bogies of Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express derailed in Bihar’s Sahdai Buzurg area in the early hours of Sunday, news agency PTI reported. The accident occurred at 3:58 am.

One general coach, one AC coach B3, three sleeper coaches -S8, S9, S10 and four more coaches have derailed, said East Central Railway spokesperson Rajesh Kumar.

A team of doctors have rushed to the place from nearby Sonpur and Barauni areas. An accident relief train has also moved for carrying out relief and rescue operations.

The Railways has also issued helpline numbers – Sonpur 06158221645, Hajipur 06224272230 and Barauni 06279232222.

(More details awaited)

