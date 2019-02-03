Seemanchal Express derails in Bihar: Indian Railways issues helpline numbers

The Indian Railways Sunday issued helpline numbers for the kin of those injured and dead in Seemanchal Express derailment in Bihar. At least six people were killed and several others were injured after nine bogies of Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express derailed in Bihar’s Sahdai Buzurg area in the early hours.

The helpline numbers are – Sonpur 06158221645, Hajipur 06224272230 and Barauni 06279232222. The railways also issued helpline numbers for Patna which are 06122202290, 06122202291, 06122202292, 06122213234.

A team of doctors has rushed to the accident site from Sonpur and Barauni.

Rescue and relief operations are on for derailment of 9 coaches of Jogbani-Anand Vihar Terminal Seemanchal express at Sahadai Buzurg, Bihar.

An accident relief train has also moved for carrying out relief and rescue operations.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal is in touch with Railway Board members and has expressed profound grief over the loss of innocent lives in this tragic accident and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also expressed grief over the incident and has directed the administration to provide all kind of assistance.

The Seemanchal Express 12487 is a daily train running between Jogbani and Anand Vihar Terminal in East Delhi. The train has 2A, 3A and sleeper coaches. The Seemanchal Express usually stops at 20 locations before reaching its destination.