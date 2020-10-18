Seema Mustafa elected president in first polls to Editors Guild

Seema Mustafa (Source: Twitter/@seemamustafa)

For the first time since it was founded in 1978, the Editors Guild of India chose its three top office-bearers through elections, with Seema Mustafa, editor of The Citizen, elected its president.

In the past, presidents, general secretaries and treasurers of the guild have been appointed through consensus.

Sanjay Kapoor, editor of Hard News was elected general secretary, and Caravan magazine editor Anant Nath took over as the guild’s treasurer.

While elections were held for the posts of president and general secretary on Friday, Nath was elected unopposed.

With 87 votes, Mustafa beat M D Nalapat, editorial director of The Sunday Guardian, who received 51 votes.

Kapoor defeated ANI editor Smita Prakash 90 to 50.

Mustafa will succeed Shekhar Gupta, editor-in-chief of The Print, while Kapoor and Nath will take over from A K Bhattacharya, editorial director of Business Standard, and Sheela Bhatt, contributing editor of Rediff.com, respectively, the guild said in a statement.

