Seeking subsidy, Swabhimani threat to stop milk supply to Mumbai

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader and Swabhimani Paksha MP Raju Shetti on Friday warned that milk supply to Mumbai would be stopped from July 16 if the state government failed to provide subsidy to farmers in the dairy sector.

Addressing his supporters, who had travelled to Pune to take part in the ‘Kaifiyat Yatra’, Shetti demanded Rs 5 per litre as subsidy for dairy farmers to help them tide over the present spate of low procurement prices.

