Seek President’s Rule: BJP MPs meet Shah, demand CBI probe into death of two party workers

Two BJP MPs — Soumitra Khan and Nishith Pramanik — met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday and demanded a CBI inquiry into the death of two BJP workers in West Bengal. They also urged the Union Home Ministry to impose Article 356 of the Constitution and take over the state health ministry, alleging that the TMC government in the state has “failed to save people from coronavirus”.

After meeting Shah, Khan in a press conference said, “There is no law and order in West Bengal. Our party workers were murdered and then hanged by TMC, and the police are calling these murders as suicides. So, we submitted a memorandum to the Home Minister and appealed for a CBI inquiry into the whole matter (two deaths).”

Expressing unhappiness with the Mamata Banerjee government’s response to coronavirus, he said, “The medical situation in Bengal has been almost ruined in the TMC rule. The Covid-19 situation is deteriorating daily. So, we demand that the Union Home Minister impose Article 356 (President’s rule) of the Constitution in Bengal and take over health machinery of the state to save the people.”

What prompted the BJP MPs to meet Shah was the death of BJP workers Goutam Patra (52) at the Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district on Thursday and of Purnachandra Das (44) at Digha in East Midnapore district the previous day. The BJP alleged that both were murdered and hanged by TMC workers. The ruling party denied all allegations. In the Sagar Island case, police on Friday claimed Patra ended his life after being ridiculed for bestiality.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the deceased was accused of having “unnatural physical activities” with a cow in the village last week over which he was being subject to public ridicule, a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, BJP’s state general secretary Sayantan Basu said he was stopped by police while he was leaving for East Midnapore district to meet the family of Purnachandra Das. “Again prevented by the police. I am not being allowed to enter East Midnapore district. My only fault is that I am scheduled to meet with the family members of a murdered BJP booth president,” tweeted Basu. Police said Basu was stopped due to a possible law and order violation upon his arrival at Das’s house.

