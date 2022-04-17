Seek meaningful talks with India, peaceful ties: Shehbaz to Modi

Seeking “peaceful and cooperative” ties with India, Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan’s new Prime Minister, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying this can be achieved through “meaningful dialogue”.

The Sunday Express has learnt that in a letter received Saturday, Sharif also said Pakistan remains committed to “regional peace and security”.

Sharif, younger brother of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has replied to a letter which Prime Minister Modi wrote a couple of days ago, shortly after they exchanged messages on Twitter. In his letter, Modi had called for “constructive engagement”.

In New Delhi, officials read the Pakistani response as “positive”.

Ties between the two countries plummeted after the Balakot air strikes following the Pulwama terror attack in February 2019 and the end of J&K’s special status under Article 370 in August that year. The two countries have downsized High Commissions and there are no full-time High Commissioners in each other’s Capital.

On April 11, hours after Shehbaz Sharif asked him to come forward to address the Kashmir issue so that the two countries could concentrate on tackling poverty and unemployment, Modi congratulated him on his election as Prime Minister and said India desired peace and stability in a region free of terrorism.

“Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people,” Modi said in a Twitter post.

Responding to this, Shehbaz tweeted: “Pakistan desires peaceful & cooperative ties with India.

Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu & Kashmir is indispensable. Pakistan’s sacrifices in fighting terrorism are well-known. Let’s secure peace and focus on socio-economic development of our people.”

Modi’s congratulatory tweet was similar to the letter he sent to Imran Khan in August 2018 when he became Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Congratulating Khan on his assumption of charge, Modi had expressed the hope that the smooth transition of government in Pakistan would strengthen and cement the people’s belief in democracy. He recalled their telephone conversation in which they spoke of their shared vision to bring peace, security and prosperity in the subcontinent to make it “free of terror and violence”, and to focus on development. They had spoken in July 2018, days after it became clear that Khan looked set to be Prime Minister.

With Shehbaz Sharif taking charge, New Delhi is watching developments in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore with “cautious optimism” for a headway in bilateral ties.

Top sources said the change in regime may offer a “diplomatic opening”. According to sources in the strategic establishment, the implications may be far-reaching.

Emerging from the shadow of his elder brother Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz, the PML-N president, is known to be close to the Pakistan Army — he was Chief Minister of Pakistan’s Punjab province. The Sharif family has been an advocate of better ties with India.

Officials pointed out that the core concerns of the two countries remain the same, and Shehbaz is well placed to resume the bilateral conversation.

Better trade ties with India could provide the much-needed boost to Pakistan’s economy. Known to be focused on infrastructure projects — construction of roads, bridges and flyovers and transport projects in Pakistan Punjab — Shehbaz is keen to deliver before the next Pakistan elections in 2023.