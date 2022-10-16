Will seek Gandhis’ advice to strengthen party, Kharge says day ahead of Congress presidential poll

Frontrunner for the AICC president’s post Mallikarjun Kharge said Sunday that it was his responsibility to seek advice from members of the Gandhi family to strengthen the Congress party.

Responding to media queries at a news conference, he said, “They (Gandhi family) have worked for the party. Taking their advice is my responsibility,” he said, pointing out that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was president for 20 years and knew “every nook and corner of the party… (She knows) the work which can be extracted from any leader and how to unite the party… We have to learn (from it). We will do it,” he said.

The Gandhi family has sacrificed a lot for the nation, Kharge said, citing examples of Rajeev Gandhi’s assassination and Sonia Gandhi’s decision to forego the Prime Ministers’ post despite a clear majority. “For some reason, if we lose one or two elections, we cannot blame them,” Kharge maintained, adding that he would take their support and advice considering the good work they have done for the party.

The AICC presidential elections are scheduled to be held on October 17. Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are in the fray for the top post. The counting of votes will take place on October 19.

On whether his election would have a positive impact on the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka, the senior Karnataka politician was of the view that there were many prominent leaders in the state Congress unit. “They are raising issues inside and outside the (Legislative) Assembly. I believe in collective leadership, (and) collective consultancy. This is important,” he said.

On allegations by Tharoor regarding an uneven playing field over access to delegates, Kharge said his opponent was free to have his views. “This is an internal friendly fight. He can have his opinion and I won’t be part of such controversy,” he said.