Seek 71 crore from builder who flouted green norms in Gurgaon: Environment ministry tells NGT

A committee headed by the Ministry of Environment has recommended recovery of over Rs 71 crore from M/S Ansal Buildwell Ltd to undo environmental damage sustained during construction of their housing project at Sushant Lok-III in Gurgaon.

The committee’s recommendation came after the National Green Tribunal (NGT), on March 25, ordered it to assess the environmental damage and the cost of restoration.

Sushant Lok-III is a residential township spread over 199.063 acres of land in Gurgaon’s Sector 57, developed by Ansal Buildwell and its sister concern Aadharshila Towers Private Ltd.

A damage assessment report filed by the four-member committee suggested Rs 16.392 crore as damage cost on Ansal Buildwell Ltd for not obtaining environmental clearance (EC) and the consent to establish and operate under the Water Act.

The additional costs were recommended under different heads like non-submission of approved wildlife conservation plan; Rs 24.60 crore for discharge of untreated sewage; no groundwater recharging system for open spaces and other common areas; illegal extraction of groundwater for 300 swimming pools; improper solid waste management; and not developing green belt area, among others.

“The committee recommended that an amount of Rs 71,07,20,000 as damage assessment cost be recovered from M/s Ansal Buildwell Ltd for restoration of the environment,” the report said.

Besides asking the committee to make an assessment, the NGT had slapped an interim penalty of Rs 10 crore on the firm and its two sister concerns in Gurgaon for violation of environmental norms. It had asked them to deposit the amount with the Central Pollution Control Board within a month.

It had also held that since neither environmental clearance nor consent to establish and operate has been taken under the Water Act, the builders will have to furnish performance guarantee of Rs 5 crore to the satisfaction of the CPCB within a month, undertaking to comply with the statutory norms within three months.

The builders Tuesday sought review of the March 25 order on the ground that they were not aware of the order passed and they only came to know about it from newspapers.

The bench dismissed their review application, observing that the order was passed on the basis of the findings and recommendations of the committee constituted by the tribunal.

Asking the committee to visit and inspect the site, NGT had asked them to indicate whether the project has been executed wholly or in part after September 14, 2006, which is the cut-off date for requiring EC.